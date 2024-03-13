These Republicans voted against the Trump-opposed TikTok bill

Fifteen House Republicans voted against a bill on Wednesday that would require TikTok’s parent company ByteDance to divest from the popular app or face a U.S. ban.

The bill, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, had faced opposition from former President Trump in recent days.

Despite previously vowing to ban TikTok and issuing an order requiring ByteDance to divest from the app’s U.S. operations in 2020, Trump argued that the lack of TikTok would empower Facebook.

“There’s a lot of good and a lot of bad with TikTok,” Trump said Monday. “But the thing I don’t like is, without TikTok you can make Facebook bigger. And I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people, along with the media.”

The former president, who officially secured the GOP nomination on Tuesday night, was banned from Facebook following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Trump’s account was reinstated last year.

Here are the Republicans who voted against the Trump-opposed TikTok bill:

Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.)

Rep. Dan Bishop (N.C.)

Rep. Warren Davidson (Ohio)

Rep. John Duarte (Calif.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.)

Rep. Clay Higgins (La.)

Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.)

Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.)

Rep. Tom McClintock (Calif.)

Rep. Alex Mooney (W. Va.)

Rep. Barry Moore (Ala.)

Rep. Scott Perry (Penn.)

Rep. David Schweikert (Ariz.)

Rep. Greg Steube (Fla.)