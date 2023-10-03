Trump: Law being used in New York fraud trial may not be constitutional

Following a court appearance for a civil fraud trial in New York, former President Trump took to social media Tuesday morning and alleged the law being used in the trial “may not be Constitutional.”

Last week, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that the case brought forth by New York Attorney General Letitia James found Trump liable for fraud.

On Truth Social, Trump said the New York Executive Law, which James brought proceedings under, was “very unfair.” The law gives the state’s attorney general powers to investigate and prosecute cases of civil fraud.

“NY Executive Law 63 (12) does not require a victim, traditional elements of fraud are eliminated (the only such law!), the law allows a politically elected partisan prosecutor to convince a politically elected judge, who may be friends to destroy even a Political Opponent,” Trump posted. “This law may not be Constitutional and is not FAIR, and that is why terrible A.G. James chose to use it against me!!!”

James’s office said the former president’s company engaged in decades of fraud by inflating and deflating the value of its assets to pay lower taxes and receive better insurance coverage. The office is asking for $250 million in financial penalties and a ban on Trump and his children from serving as officers or directors of New York companies, The Hill’s Ella Lee reported.

Engoron’s decision strips the former president of some of his business licenses and has the potential to relieve him of properties such as Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago, located in New York and Florida, respectively.

In another post online, Trump called James a “Deranged Lunatic,” because the attorney general estimated his Mar-a-Lago resort to be worth $18 million, but it was “agreed in Court that Mar-a-Lago is WORTH 50 to 100 times the Value the Racist & Incompetent” ascribed it to be.

In the Tuesday morning social media post, the former president also alleged the trial is an example of election interference.

“The A.G. should be reprimanded and sanctioned for bringing this case with its FAKE LOW VALUES, in order to make me look bad. Election Interference!” Trump posted.

Trump is involved in more than a half-dozen civil lawsuits. He faces 91 felony charges in four criminal cases for an alleged hush money cover-up, defamation and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.