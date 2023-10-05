Mike Lindell lawyers in Dominion case seek to cut ties claiming he owes them millions

Attorneys representing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in numerous lawsuits are seeking to cut ties with him, claiming that he owes them millions of dollars.

Attorneys from the law firms Parker Daniels Kibort LLC (PDK) and Lewin & Lewin LLP are seeking to recuse themselves from representing Lindell in lawsuits brought by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic. Lindell owes millions of dollars to PDK, according to court documents, which argue that the law firm cannot keep incurring costs to represent Lindell.

“These future fees and costs will amount to millions of dollars in addition to the millions of dollars already owed,” according to the court documents.

“Forcing PDK to continue funding Defendants’ defense in the above-captioned matter through the conclusion of this billion-dollar litigation would place PDK in serious financial risk and could threaten the very existence of the firm,” the lawyers argue.

Lindell, an ally of former President Trump, is facing a handful of legal battles. Dominion sued Lindell for defamation in early 2021 seeking $1.3 billion in damages. One of its employees, Eric Coomer, also separately sued Lindell for defamation in May 2022.

Voting machine company Smartmatic also sued Lindell last year, alleging that the MyPillow executive lied about the voting machine company regarding the 2020 election. The attorneys have requested so far to cut ties with Lindell in his cases with Dominion and Smartmatic but noted that a “similar situation exists” with the Coomer case.

Additionally, the court filing states that Lindell owes money to the law firm of Lewin & Lewin, which is also requesting to be taken off the case.

“However, denying the present Motion would impose a serious financial burden on PDK,” the attorneys wrote. “As discussed above, Defendants are millions of dollars in arrears and PDK cannot afford to fund their litigation without threatening the ongoing business of the firm. Similarly, in view of Mr. Lewin’s role in this matter, it would be unfair and impose an improper burden upon him to deny to preclude him from withdrawing at this time as well.”

The attorneys wrote that Lindell has been made aware that he should seek other counsel.