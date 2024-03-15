READ: Georgia judge’s ruling on Fani Willis, Nathan Wade disqualification

A Georgia judge ruled Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) or the prosecutor she had a romantic relationship with must step aside before the office can continue its election interference case against former President Trump and his allies.

Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis’s once-romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade constituted an appearance of conflict of interest in the racketeering case and barred the prosecutors from continuing to oversee it unless either Willis or Wade leaves the case.

Read the full ruling here: