trending:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

READ: Georgia judge’s ruling on Fani Willis, Nathan Wade disqualification

by TheHill.com - 03/15/24 9:20 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 03/15/24 9:20 AM ET

A Georgia judge ruled Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) or the prosecutor she had a romantic relationship with must step aside before the office can continue its election interference case against former President Trump and his allies.

Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis’s once-romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade constituted an appearance of conflict of interest in the racketeering case and barred the prosecutors from continuing to oversee it unless either Willis or Wade leaves the case.

Read the full ruling here:

20240315-order-on-motion-to-disqualify10Download
Tags Fani Willis Fani Willis disqualification Nathan Wade Scott McAfee trump georgia case

thppppppppp

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court greenlights Texas law allowing state police to arrest migrants
Load more