Nathan Wade steps aside from Trump Georgia case after romance with Fani Willis

Nathan Wade, who helped lead former President Trump’s criminal prosecution in Georgia, resigned Friday after the judge called for him to do so over his romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D).

Judge Scott McAfee ruled the romance created an appearance of a conflict of interest, insisting that the entire district attorney’s office must be sidelined unless Wade leaves.

“I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and to move this case forward as quickly as possible,” Wade wrote in his resignation letter.

With the departure, Trump’s election interference case can now move ahead, though a trial date has not yet been set.

Trump is charged alongside more than a dozen of his allies on racketeering and other charges that accuse them of entering a months-long conspiracy to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia. Trump pleaded not guilty.

Wade’s letter emphasized that the judge did not find the defense proved an actual conflict of interest.

McAfee did, however, rule that the romance and prosecutors’ vacations together created an appearance of a conflict, which was enough to require either Wade or Willis to step aside.

“I am sure that the case, and the team, will be in good hands moving forward and justice will be served,” Wade said.

Willis responded to Wade with a letter of her own, accepting his resignation and delivering high praise for her once-romantic partner.

“I compliment you for the professionalism and dignity you have shown over the last 865 days, as you have endured threats against you and your family, as well as unjustified attacks in the media and in court on your reputation as a lawyer,” Willis wrote.

“I will always remember — and will remind everyone — that you were brave enough to step forward and take on the investigation and prosecution of the allegations that the defendants in this case engaged in a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 Presidential election,” she continued.

Though his lawyer knocked the judge’s ruling earlier in the day, Trump reacted to the decision for the first time after news broke of Wade’s resignation. Trump wrote on Truth Social that Wade has “resigned in disgrace.”

“This is the equivalent of Deranged Jack Smith getting ‘canned,’ BIG STUFF, something which should happen in the not too distant future,” Trump wrote.

Sarakshi Rai contributed.

— Updated at 4:13 p.m.