READ: Nathan Wade’s resignation letter

Nathan Wade, who helped lead former President Trump’s criminal prosecution in Georgia, resigned on Friday after a Georgia judge ruled that either he or Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) must step down due to a conflict of interest.

Judge Scott McAfee’s decision comes after news broke in January that Willis and Wade engaged in a once-romantic relationship. Wade’s resignation allows the election interference case against Trump and his co-defendants to continue.

“I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and to move this case forward as quickly as possible,” Wade wrote.

Read the full resignation letter here: