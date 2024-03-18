Supreme Court hears Biden administration social media case: Listen live

The Biden administration’s legal battle over social media content moderation reached the Supreme Court on Monday, with the justices are set to hear arguments over whether federal officials violated the First Amendment by urging platforms to remove posts they deemed false or misleading.

Two Republican attorneys general brought the case in a challenge to the administration’s efforts to curb misinformation online — an effort they described as a government “campaign of censorship.” They purported federal officials “coordinated and colluded” with social media platforms to “identify disfavored speakers, viewpoints, and content.”

At the heart of the case were attempts by the Biden administration to police online misinformation about the legitimacy of the 2020 election and COVID-19, when doubts about vaccines ran rampant.

The oral arguments are scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT.

