Conservative social media influencer arrested, charged over Jan. 6 Capitol riots

A conservative social media influencer was arrested Friday after being charged with multiple misdemeanors related to her participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to court records.

Isabella Maria Deluca, 24, has over 300,000 followers on X and over 125,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts conservative political content.

Sparked by an online tip, FBI investigators questioned DeLuca’s mother, who confirmed that her daughter was at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, according to court documents. After reviewing DeLuca’s Instagram account, investigators found texts, photos and video from inside and around the Capitol.

DeLuca briefly entered the Senate side of the Capitol through a broken window before assisting other rioters in moving a table outside into the crowd, court documents claim. Investigators said rioters used parts of the broken table to attack law enforcement defending the Lower Terrace Tunnel, the area that saw the most violent conflict between police and rioters.

In the days after the attack, DeLuca commented on social media posts that the riots were justified because “it’s our house,” and later described how she treated herself from tear gas and mace burns.

“I was there on Jan. 6. I have mixed feelings,” she wrote on Jan. 14, 2021, according to investigators. “People went to the Capitol building because that’s Our House and that’s where we go to take our grievances. People feel, as do I that an election was stolen from them and it was allowed.”

A week later, she messaged that she would be in favor of former President Trump declaring martial law in order to stay in office.

“I can see from the notes that he suggests martial law,” she wrote. “If Trump declares martial law in 7 states, his campaign allies could take control of the state’s ballots & overturn the results of the election in Trump’s favor. Which would be ideal.

She was charged with theft of government property, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

DeLuca posted a scripture quote to her X account on Tuesday in response to news of her arrest.

“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear?” she wrote, later posting a link for donations.

Over 1,350 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol riots, according to the Department of Justice, including nearly 500 for assaulting police officers.