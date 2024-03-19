Cohen: Trump ‘really angry’ he can’t make bond in civil fraud case

Michael Cohen said former President Trump is “really angry” that he can’t make bond in his New York civil fraud case.

“Yeah, he’s really angry right now,” Cohen, a former Trump attorney, said in a Monday night interview on CNN’s “The Source” with anchor Kaitlan Collins. “That’s what happens, when Donald gets frustrated, he gets angry, when there’s a situation that is completely out of his control.”

Trump’s lawyers indicated in a Monday court filing that the former president cannot secure the $464 million bond due in the case. His attorneys said they have spent “countless hours negotiating with one of the largest insurance companies in the world” and approached 30 companies to back the bond.

“The amount of the judgment, with interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few bonding companies will consider a bond of anything approaching that magnitude,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

Cohen noted posting a bond the size Trump faces is not an “easy” task, “no matter who you are,” but that also “there are plenty of billionaires that could stroke that check in a heartbeat, and many have, who have had issues, for substantially greater than $500 million.”

The former president expressed his distaste for the bond in the civil fraud case in the wake of the Monday filing in a post on Truth Social.

“A bond of the size set by the Democrat Club-controlled Judge, in Corrupt, Racist Letitia James’ unlawful Witch Hunt, is unConstitutional, un-American, unprecedented, and practically impossible for ANY Company, including one as successful as mine,” Trump wrote in the post.

“The Bonding Companies have never heard of such a bond, of this size, before, nor do they have the ability to post such a bond,” he added.