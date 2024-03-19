Pro-Trump attorney arrested after hearing on leaked Dominion documents

Stefanie Lambert, an attorney charged with illegally accessing Michigan voting machines after the 2020 election, was arrested in Washington on Monday after a hearing in a case related to leaked confidential emails from Dominion Voting Systems, according to U.S. Marshals Service.

Lambert was arrested by Marshals on “local charges” related to another case in Michigan, after a judge issued a bench warrant earlier this month when Lambert did not show up to a hearing, The Associated Press reported. After the arrest, she was turned over to the D.C. Metropolitan Police for holding, U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Brady McCarron said in an email.

Lambert faces four felony charges for accessing voting machines in Michigan in an effort to find evidence supporting former President Trump’s false claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The hearing Monday — after which Lambert was arrested — focused on whether she should be sanctioned or removed as an attorney for former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne in a defamation case brought by Dominion Voting Systems. Lambert is representing Byrne, who is accused of spreading false claims that Dominion’s voting machines played a role in the so-called “fraud” during the 2020 presidential election.

The Monday hearing came after Dominion filed a motion demanding that Lambert be removed from the case for allegedly violating a protective order placed on the documents in the case.

Lambert acknowledged in court that she passed on the records she obtained as Byrne’s attorney to “law enforcement,” the AP reported. She attached an affidavit that included some of the Dominion emails to a filing in her own Michigan case, and, according to the AP, that affidavit was signed by a Michigan county sheriff, Dar Leaf, who has investigated some of the false claims of election fraud in 2020.

The Dominion emails were later posted to an account under Leaf’s name on X, formerly Twitter, the AP reported.

Lambert said the documents obtained under discovery were evidence of “crimes” and they needed to be made public, the AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed.