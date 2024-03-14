FAA investigating after American Airlines flight ‘reported a flat tire’

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating an American Airlines flight that reported a flat tire after departing a Dallas area airport Wednesday.

The FAA said an American Airlines Boeing 777 “landed safely” at the Los Angeles International Airport around 8:45 p.m. PDT Wednesday after it “reported a flat tire” after taking off from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

American Airlines said the airplane landed without incident in Los Angeles after the flight crew reported “a possible mechanical issue.” The airline noted the pilots received an indication that pressure was low in one of the plane’s tires.

“The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally,” the airline said in a statement.

This comes about a week after a United Airlines Boeing 777 lost a tire on takeoff from San Francisco International Airport. It cut its planned flight to Osaka International Airport in Japan short and landed at Los Angeles International Airport after the crew “reported a landing gear issue.”

The FAA is also investigating that incident.