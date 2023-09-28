Job no: 531119

Work type: Management (MPP)

Location: Chancellor’s Office – Washington D.C.

Categories: MPP, Administrative, At-Will, Full Time

Chancellor’s Office Statement

Join our team at the California State University, Office of the Chancellor, and make a difference in providing access to higher education. We are currently seeking experienced candidates for the position of Manager, Federal Relations. The CSU Chancellor’s Office is the headquarters for the nation’s largest and most diverse system of higher education. The CSU Chancellor’s Office offers a premium benefit package that includes outstanding vacation, health, and dental plans; a fee waiver education program; membership in the California Public Employees Retirement System (PERS); and 15 paid holidays a year.

This position is located in Washington, D.C.

Salary

The anticipated salary hiring range is up to $7,134 per month, commensurate with qualifications and experience.

The salary range for this classification is $3,750 to $11,146 per month.

Classification

Administrator I

Position Information

The California State University, Office of the Chancellor, is seeking a Manager, Federal Relations to play a key role in assisting the Office of Federal Relations’ (OFR) efforts to make the CSU a thoughtful, effective, and significant voice in the Nation’s Capital. This position is responsible for supporting and coordinating the efforts of the OFR in regard to matters of federal higher education policy and funding and with any other matters affecting the CSU system and its campuses and is also responsible for providing limited professional administrative support for the OFR.

Responsibilities

Under the general direction of the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Federal Relations, the Manager, Federal Relations will perform duties as outlined below:

-Assists the Assistant Vice Chancellor and Legislative Director in developing a comprehensive strategy for implementing the CSU federal agenda.

-Reviews and analyzes current legislation, federal funding, and regulations that affect higher education and the CSU.

-On the CSU’s behalf, attends and participates in meetings of higher education organizations, such as those hosted by the CEF and ACE, among others.

-Responds to inquiries (both from within the CSU and from external sources) about the CSU and its positions on matters of federal import.

-Initiates and maintains contacts with representatives of other related interest groups and entities regarding issues relevant to CSU concerns.

-Handles highly confidential and sensitive matters involving labor and employment issues in the federal sphere including confidential correspondence and legislative proposals/efforts as part of legislative strategy and collective bargaining. This position will also work with confidential information as it relates to legislation or executive orders.

-Conducts research on legislative and policy matters of interest to the CSU; provides information and/or summaries about such research to Assistant Vice Chancellor and Legislative Director and other audiences.

-Tracks legislation of interest to the CSU and contacting relevant Congressional offices to help ensure timely participation by the CSU in the legislative process.

-Drafts summaries, correspondence and memoranda on relevant matters.

-Assists with planning and preparations for OFR events in Washington, such as annual Hill Day (meetings, briefings, reception).

-Assists with development and maintenance of OFR web page and SharePoint site.

-Coordinates opportunities for D.C.-based alumni and CSU students in Washington, D.C.

-Performs office-wide administrative duties, including scheduling and travel arrangements, answering phones and responding to inquiries.

-Makes recommendations to the Assistant Vice Chancellor regarding design and/or implementation of administrative systems, office purchases, etc.

Qualifications

This position requires:

-Bachelor’s Degree Required.

-A strong background in public policy advocacy is required. Experience should include at least 3 years of working directly on California and/ or federal public policy matters within the California or federal government systems (legislative and/ or executive branches) and include meaningful interaction with Members of Congress and Congressional staff. House or Senate committee experience is preferred, and California experience a plus.

-A demonstrated knowledge of legislative, budget and appropriations processes and analysis is required to assist with advancing the CSU’s federal agenda.

-Excellent written and oral communication skills are an essential component of being an effective advocate for the CSU.

-The ability to deal with politically sensitive issues and maintain strict confidence is required.

-Knowledge of computer research programs and network information services is important for all OFR Employees.

-Strong organizational skills and attention to detail are essential to successful performance of office duties.

-Proficiency with Zoom, Microsoft Word, Excel and other related programs are required to fulfill administrative role, prepare spreadsheets and databases.

-Strong proofreading and written communication skills are required for effective drafting of correspondence, memoranda and summaries.

-Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential for dealing extensively with internal and external audiences to include the ability to interface with senior level executives and management staff.

-May require travel as needed.

Application Period

Priority consideration will be given to candidates who apply by October 16, 2023. Applications will be accepted until the job posting is removed.

How To Apply

Please click “Apply Now” to complete the California State University, Chancellor’s Office online employment application.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The university is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate against persons on the basis of race, religion, color, ancestry, age, disability, genetic information, gender, gender identity, gender expression, marital status, medical condition, National origin, sex, sexual orientation, covered veteran status, or any other protected status. Reasonable accommodations will be provided for qualified applicants with disabilities who self-disclose by contacting the Senior Human Resources Manager at (562) 951-4070.

Title IX

Please view the Notice of Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender or Sex and Contact Information for Title IX Coordinator at: https://www2.calstate.edu/titleix

E-Verify

This position requires new hire employment verification to be processed through the E-Verify program administered by the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (DHSUSCIS)’ in partnership with the Social Security Administration (SSA).

If hired, you will be required to furnish proof that you are legally authorized to work in the United States.

COVID19 Vaccination Policy

Per the CSU COVID-19 Vaccination Policy, it is strongly recommended that all Chancellor’s Office employees who are accessing office and campus facilities follow COVID-19 vaccine recommendations adopted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) applicable to their age, medical condition, and other relevant indications.

Mandated Reporter Per CANRA

The person holding this position is considered a ‘mandated reporter’ under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 as a condition of employment.

Conflict of Interest

The duties of this position will include participation in decisions that may have a material financial benefit to the incumbent. Therefore, the selected candidate will be required to file Conflict of Interest Form 700: Statement of Economic Interest when they first occupy the position, and on an annual basis, complete ethics training within 6 months of appointment, and attend this training every other year thereafter.

CSU Out of State Employment Policy

California State University, Office of the Chancellor, as part of the CSU system, is a State of California Employer. As such, the University requires all employees upon date of hire to reside in the State of California. As of January 1, 2022, the CSU Out-of-State Employment Policy prohibits the hiring of employees to perform CSU-related work outside the state of California. However, this position is based in Washington, D.C.

Background

The Chancellor’s Office policy requires that the selected candidate successfully complete a full background check (including a criminal records check) prior to assuming this position.

