Prison Fellowship® trains and inspires churches and communities—inside and outside of prison—to support the restoration of those affected by incarceration. We equip correctional leaders, volunteers, and incarcerated men and women to make prisons more rehabilitative places; we advocate for a more restorative criminal justice system; and we collaborate with churches and local service providers to support former prisoners, their families, and their communities.

Prison Fellowship® is an organization committed to the highest standards of conduct, ethics and Christian values. Our conduct is guided by and grounded in the Bible, as reflected in our Statement of Faith below.

What we are looking for:

A driven and mission-focused Government Affairs Director located in the Washington DC area and who is in agreement with Prison Fellowship’s Statement of Faith and Code of Conduct.

Expectations of this role:

Maintain an active relationship with Jesus Christ and support the ministry through prayer and actions

Provide oversight of both federal and state-level advocacy campaigns to advance priority issues

Serve as direct lobbyist on Capitol Hill for federal legislative campaigns

Supervise the legislative team and maintain close coordination with grassroots and policy team leaders

Qualifications:

7-10 years of advocacy, lobbying, or political government affairs

Master’s degree in public policy/political science or Juris Doctorate preferred

Demonstrated knowledge in the areas of public policy, legislative process, criminal justice, juvenile justice, grassroots engagement, research and technical writing, coalition building, staff management, grant writing, marketing, and faith leader and denomination dynamics

Adept and versatile communicator who can navigate the complexities of government relations and advocacy in a dynamic and changing environment

Experience in MS Office, legislative research, and CRMs preferred

This work-from-home position requires the ability to be on Capitol Hill at least 20% of the week

What we offer:

A team oriented, mission driven, supportive environment with cutting edge technology solutions and tremendous opportunity for growth and development. Our outstanding benefits package includes paid leave starting at 39 days (14 holidays, 15 vacation days, 10 sick days), retirement account funding and much more!

OUR STATEMENT OF FAITH

The Foundation of What We Believe

As a Christian organization, Prison Fellowship believes in the full authority of the Bible as God’s inspired word and the complete tenets of the Apostles’ Creed and the Nicene Creeds.

We believe in one God, Creator and Lord of the Universe, the co-eternal Trinity; Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. We believe that Jesus Christ, God’s Son, was conceived by the Holy Spirit, born of the Virgin Mary, lived a sinless life, died a substitutionary atoning death on the cross, rose bodily from the dead and ascended to heaven where, as truly God and truly man, He is the only mediator between God and man. We believe that the Bible is God’s authoritative and inspired Word, without error in all its teachings.

How We Are Compelled to Live and to Act

We believe that Christians, both individually and corporately, must submit to the Bible, as God’s authoritative, divine and inspired Word, in all matters of belief and conduct.

How Our Mission and Our Approach is Shaped

Prison Fellowship exists to bring glory to God and share His truth and love with those we serve, our employees, volunteers, and communities, according to scriptural truths.

Our Mission is to help restore those affected by crime and incarceration. This Mission is founded on the biblical conviction that all people are created in God’s image and that no life is beyond God’s reach.

Therefore, we believe that a restorative approach to prisoners, former prisoners, and all those affected by crime and incarceration reflects the God-given dignity and potential of every person and can help individual lives and communities flourish.

What the Hope of Jesus Means for Others

We believe that Jesus—Himself brought to trial, executed, buried, and brought to life again—offers hope, healing, and a new purpose for each life. He can make even the most broken people and situations affected by crime and incarceration whole again.

What this Means for Communities

Through an amazing awakening to new hope and life purpose available through Jesus, those who once broke the law are transformed and mobilized to serve their neighbors, replacing the cycle of crime with a cycle of renewal that restores entire communities. Because the Bible calls us to remember and visit those in prison, we believe that every Christian is compelled to contribute to this restorative cycle.