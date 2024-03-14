The Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies offers an excellent suite of benefits including paid vacation, paid sick leave, 100% health care coverage for employees, a 401k plan with up to a 7% employer contribution, the ability to work from home two days a week, short and long term disability insurance, a supportive culture and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Position Title

Agriculture Policy Program Manager

Reports to

Government Affairs Director

Position Location

Washington, DC. DC based positions are expected to work from the office for a minimum of three days per week with the option to work up to two days per week from home.

Job Type

Full-time / Exempt

AFWA Background

The Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, founded in 1902, represents North America’s fish and wildlife agencies. It promotes sound management and conservation and speaks with a collective voice on important fish and wildlife issues. The Association is a nonprofit, 501(c)(6) trade association. See www.fishwildlife.org for more information.

Position Summary

Manages and coordinates the Association’s activities related to the reauthorization and implementation of current and future Farm Bills in accordance with the Association’s strategic plan and member priorities. Manages interactions with state fish and wildlife agencies to maximize the value of Bill Implementation to state fish and wildlife agencies and their conservation objectives. Plans and develops methods and procedures for implementing Farm Bill related activities. Manages the Association’s Agricultural Conservation Committee and its programmatic working groups. Works with federal agencies and conservation partners to develop policy recommendations. Responsible for Farm Bill related communications to members agencies, including explanation of Farm Bill, quantitative value of programs to conservation, opportunities, challenges, and solutions. Reviews and reports on activities, prepares program reports for superiors. Develops strategies to work effectively with Congress, and actively engages with Congressional offices to leverage existing relationships and foster new collaborative relationships to further Association and state fish and wildlife agency priorities, including during the Farm Bill reauthorization process and appropriations cycles to advance the state fish and wildlife agencies’ Farm Bill priorities and other Association strategic priorities.

Duties

Manages and leads interactions with state fish and wildlife agencies and conservation partners to enhance fish, wildlife, and their habitats and increase public access for outdoor recreation through implementation of Farm Bill conservation provisions.

Monitors and reports to the Association’s members on provisions, policies, and Farm Bill program-related actions that affect fish and wildlife resources; coordinates the development of AFWA’s Farm Bill Platform; provides national coordination among states and partners; identifies and promotes desired program outcomes; coordinates the review of and comments on, from a national fish and wildlife resource perspective, legislation, relevant program rules, regulations, policies, and guidelines; and monitors, evaluates, and troubleshoots Farm Bill conservation program implementation and effectiveness.

Pursues effective integration of fish and wildlife resource needs into Farm Bill conservation and forestry programs, bioenergy production, emerging environmental markets and services, invasive species policies, climate, and other provisions and programs, as appropriate.

Identifies, fosters, and manages working relationships with key policymakers and Congressional staff to advance and advocate for AFWA priorities and positions, and collaborates with and builds upon partnerships and coalitions of conservation organizations (e.g., TRCP Farm Bill Policy Group).

Manages working relationships between USDA agencies and state fish and wildlife agencies; and works to ensure that USDA implementation decisions affecting fish and wildlife resources are made with the best available science and information.

Develops messaging, materials, and media in collaboration with state and NGO partners to promote the importance of Conservation Title programs within the Farm Bill to inform decision makers and the public of the importance of these programs to state and national conservation efforts.

Manages related contracts, expenses, and reports in accordance with Association Policies and Procedures.

As a member of AFWA’s Government Affairs Team, actively participates in meetings and briefings, and assists with projects and initiatives as assigned.

Participates in internal AFWA projects and initiatives as assigned.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Familiarity with the authorizing statute for the conservation, forestry, bioenergy, and conservation compliance programs in the Agricultural Act of 2014 (P.L. 113‐333) and other related legislation, as well as familiarity with implementation of the programs and provisions authorized therein.

Familiarity with the Farm Bill, its programs, and processes associated with its reauthorization.

Demonstrate the ability to develop, foster, and manage trusted relationships with partners and on the Hill.

Ability to communicate effectively (orally and in writing), provide programmatic leadership, manage fiscal and related business/grant matters, work effectively with others, be self‐motivated, work independently, able to look long‐term and plan strategically as well as handle short‐term deadlines, demonstrate sharp policy analytical ability, and manage multiple projects/issues simultaneously.

The Association utilizes Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Office products. Proficiency with these products is required.



Experience with planning and facilitating meetings.

Strategic and critical thinker.

Demonstrated commitment to AFWA staff values including a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Degree in fish and wildlife management or a related field; or degree in political science with a focus on natural resource conservation or environmental studies and at least 3-5 years’ experience in policymaking and the legislative process.

Experience working for a state, federal, territorial, or provincial fish and wildlife agency or a demonstrated understanding of the role of state fish and wildlife agencies preferred.

Experience working in or with Congressional offices in Washington, DC preferred.

Ability to travel 10- 25% of the time.

Application Process

Please apply online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D7GMWGZ

Beginning salary: $75,000.

Application Deadline

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 or until filled.

Equal Opportunity

The Association provides equal opportunity in all our employment practices. The Association makes employment decisions based on merit, qualifications, abilities, and business needs, without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, marital status, military status or any other category protected by applicable federal, state and local laws.