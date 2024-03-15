AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS POSITION DESCRIPTION

POSITION TITLE:

Senior Vice President, Advocacy

REPORTS TO:

Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President

STAFF:

This role currently oversees a team of 23 staff.

SUMMARY:

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is an organization of 67,000 pediatricians committed to the optimal physical, mental, and social health and well-being for all infants, children, adolescents, and young adults. The SVP, Advocacy will provide strategic oversight and leadership on all AAP advocacy initiatives, including the development and execution of strategies to advance AAP priority issues. Reporting to the CEO, this executive-level role will lead and oversee collaborations with Congress, the Administration, and state legislatures on regulatory and legislative issues affecting infants, children, adolescents, young adults, and pediatricians.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Serve as the senior advisor to AAP senior leadership and Board of Directors on federal and state advocacy strategies.

• Oversee the development and execution of all advocacy campaigns, including grassroots efforts, public awareness initiatives, and targeted outreach.

• Monitor legislative and regulatory developments and conduct in-depth policy analysis to provide insights into the potential impact on AAP initiatives. Develop and present reports on impact and outcomes and recommend appropriate actions.

• Lead efforts to educate and engage AAP members on advocacy issues and with preparation for presenting testimony or other speaking engagements to promote AAP positions.

• Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders with interests in child health issues, including lawmakers, government agencies, businesses, foundations, associations, and advocacy groups. Advise on AAP positions and leverage relationships to advocate for favorable policies and broaden knowledge of and support for AAP advocacy initiatives.

• Represent the AAP at internal and external meetings with government officials, agencies, committees, and other relevant groups. Effectively communicate AAP positions and objectives.

• Collaborate with AAP leadership, Strategic Communications, and Public Affairs staff on the development of communications and messaging to various audiences to promote AAP advocacy positions.

• Collaborate with the CEO and AAP Development staff on outreach and stewardship with current and potential funders to secure support for AAP initiatives. Assist with funding proposals and reports.

• Ensure compliance with all federal lobbying and ethics regulations, reporting requirements, and disclosure obligations.

• Collaborate with Chief Health Equity Officer to ensure advocacy initiatives are aligned with the AAP Equity Agenda. Serve as leader in advancing the AAP equity implementation plan. Ensure an equity lens is applied to all advocacy work.

• Oversee the planning and execution of the annual AAP advocacy conference.

• Oversee support of AAP constituent groups. Attend and participate in meetings and present on relevant issues.

• Supervise and mentor assigned staff. Encourage a work environment that promotes inclusion and belonging of all staff. Support ongoing staff development, help set objectives, evaluation performance, and promote and enhance staff capacity in skills necessary to achieve goals. Ensure staff operate in a fiscally prudent manner, maintain confidentiality, operate with the highest ethical standards, and provide excellent service to members and volunteers.

• Develop and manage assigned budgets and report on variances.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• JD or Master’s degree in political science, public health policy, or related field

• At least 10 years’ related experience leading federal advocacy or government relations initiatives, including at least 5 years in a senior leadership role

• Strong understanding of child health issues and the ability to translate complex issues into compelling advocacy strategies • Proven track record of achieving advocacy goals and driving change

• Demonstrated ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive information

• Exceptional written/verbal communication, interpersonal, and diplomacy skills, with the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with diverse stakeholders and engage in successful negotiation, collaboration, consensus building, and conflict resolution

• Strategic and innovative thinker with the ability to solve problems, execute initiatives, and synthesize and translate data into actionable outcomes

• Skilled in leadership and developing staff, as well as promoting and maintaining a positive and cooperative team-oriented work environment, with a commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion • Able to effectively prioritize a heavy workload and work well under pressure • Budget management and variance reporting

• Strong technical acumen with proficiency in MS Office and the ability to learn and integrate new and emerging technologies to simplify and improve business practices

• Positive outlook, high personal standard of excellence and ethics, and ability to build trust and interact with all organizational levels

• Weekend work and travel, and the ability to respond quickly to urgent issues outside core business hours

• Ability to work within a hybrid work environment with a 40% in-office presence

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Experience with state advocacy/government relations related to child health issues APPLY INFORMATION: To learn more about the organization and/or apply for the position, please visit https://www.aap.org/employment.

Why work for the AAP?

• Flexible hours and a focus on work/life balance.

• State-of-the-art building equipped with standing desks, treadmill desks, cycle desks, on[1]site fitness center, and on-site exercise classes.

• An on-site cafeteria with food costs that are subsidized by AAP.

• Strong focus on mental health and wellness.

• Tuition reimbursement.

• Competitive PTO and sick leave.

• Excellent parental benefits, including adoption assistance.

• A full list of benefits can be found here.

Hybrid work environment of 40% of work time in the office per month.

The AAP offers an excellent work environment, competitive salary, and a comprehensive benefits package. As a reaffirmation to our employee-focused culture, since 2005 the AAP has been named one of the 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Chicagoland area. Additionally, we are an Equal Opportunity Employer of Minorities, Females, Individuals with Disabilities, and Veterans that values the strength diversity brings to our workplace. Reasonable Accommodation: Individuals with a disability in need of a reasonable accommodation regarding the job application process may call 630-626-6297. Please note, only those inquiries concerning a request for reasonable accommodation will receive a response.