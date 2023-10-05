Staffer Spotlight: Aaron Bennett

Aaron Bennett has held a role most people dream of when they come to Congress: working as a speechwriter for a Speaker of the House.

Aaron moved to Washington, D.C., in the fall of 2015 as an incoming Georgetown University freshman and never left. The New Jersey native fell in love with the city while studying political economics, caught the political bug and started working on campaigns before he graduated.

He started his career by navigating the campaign trail with Vice President Harris in the Democratic primary before securing his first paid gig with Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) on Capitol Hill. If the clips, tweets and writing for the senator weren’t enough on his plate, he took on more during the 2020 campaign. He somehow found time to work as a surrogate speechwriter for then-candidate President Biden and wrote speeches for former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) in his senatorial bid.

A year and a half into his Hill career, Aaron received an offer to work for then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Aaron’s favorite Hill memory was standing on the floor when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his historic address to Congress. Some of his other favorite speeches include former President Obama’s 2004 commencement address, Hillary Clinton’s 1995 speech to the UN on women’s rights, and Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 economy speech at the University of Kansas.

Impressively, Aaron finds a way to balance work and play. Off the clock, Aaron likes to get as far away from politics as possible. Whether that be at a Washington Nationals game, having a good meal, playing kickball on the mall or hanging at a bar that doesn’t show CNN, he knows how to maintain a work-life balance.

In terms of bipartisanship, and in general, Aaron’s message is simple: be nice. He likes to assume the best of intentions. The Hill is small — you never know when today’s opponent will become tomorrow’s ally. But, more importantly, kindness is the best way to make everyone’s life better.

As for networking, Aaron is a big supporter of quality over quantity. According to Aaron, growing a genuine bond with someone takes a real investment of time, interest and energy. His biggest advice to young staffers is to do the small things well. The best way to show your value is to build your reputation as careful, consistent, reachable and reliable. That doesn’t mean you can never make mistakes. We’ve all messed up and will continue to do so, but as long as you fix it, learn from it, and don’t repeat it, you can grow from it.

If you are an intern or junior staffer, Aaron is a top CNCTion to have on the Hill. Reach out to him on the CNCT app to schedule a coffee meeting or drinks — gin and tonics are encouraged.

This post was authored by CNCT staff. Do you know someone in Congress who should be our next Staffer Spotlight? Nominate them here. Want to download the CNCT app? Click here.