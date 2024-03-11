trending:

Biden speaks at National League of Cities: Watch live

by TheHill.com - 03/11/24 10:47 AM ET
President Biden on Monday morning is slated to deliver remarks at the National League of Cities conference in Washington, D.C.

Biden’s speech will highlight his commitment to the country’s cities, work with local leaders and policies that help build the country from the middle class out, according to the event website.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EST.

