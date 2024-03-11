trending:

Biden discusses lower costs for families: Watch live

by The Hill Staff - 03/11/24 2:12 PM ET
Recorded earlier

President Biden will address consumer costs at an event in New Hampshire Monday.

Speaking from a YMCA in the community of Goffstown, near Manchester, Biden is expected to focus on several actions Congress could take to reduce the cost of health care, including more than doubling the number of prescription drug prices Medicare can negotiate, and setting price caps for Medicare recipients.

Even as Biden campaigns on strong economic figures, polling shows that most voters are still displeased with his handling of the economy.

