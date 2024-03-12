Special counsel Robert Hur testifies before House on Biden documents report: Watch live

The House Judiciary Committee will hear testimony Tuesday from Special counsel Robert Hur, whose report on President Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents implied the president is experiencing age-related mental decline.

The conclusion of Hur’s report — Biden’s retention of materials from his tenure as vice president under former President Obama — claimed that while he “willfully” retained the documents, there were numerous aspects that would work against prosecutors seeking to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt if they brought charges.

But the apparent critique of Biden’s memory has only added to arguments from Republicans — and fears from some Democrats — that his age may be an insurmountable weakness in his campaign to remain in the White House.

Hur, who is expected to defend his decision to comment on Biden’s memory, is slated to testify at 10 a.m. EDT.

