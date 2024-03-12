White House holds press briefing: Watch live

trending:

by The Hill Staff - 03/12/24 1:27 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will deliver a daily press briefing Tuesday afternoon, joined by national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

President Biden’s improper handling of classified documents, as well as his overall mental acuity, are the subject of scrutiny today as special counsel Robert Hur testifies before a House committee. The president’s memory, in particular, has become a significant issue in his 2024 reelection bid.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

