House passes legislation requiring TikTok parent company to sell

Recorded earlier

The House passed a bill Wednesday presenting an ultimatum to the ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok. Under the measure, the company would have to sell the popular video platform or face a ban in the U.S.

The bill has bipartisan support in the House, and President Biden has said he would sign the legislation. But passage in the Senate is not guaranteed.

Former President Trump, who attempted to ban TikTok in 2020, has nonetheless come out against this bill. Free speech advocates have voiced their own opposition to a ban.

The vote is expected to take place after 10 a.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.