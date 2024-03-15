White House news briefing: Watch live

trending:

by TheHill.com - 03/15/24 2:00 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 03/15/24 2:00 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a briefing Friday afternoon with reporters.

It comes after President Biden on Thursday pushed back against the potential sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel of Japan, calling it “vital” for the company to remain domestically owned. Biden’s comments marked the first time he has publicly weighed in on the topic since Nippon Steel first announced in December that it planned to buy U.S. Steel for roughly $14 billion.

Friday afternoon’s event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

