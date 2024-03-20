Lev Parnas, Hunter Biden associates testify amid impeachment inquiry: Watch live

trending:

by The Hill Staff - 03/20/24 10:04 AM ET
by The Hill Staff - 03/20/24 10:04 AM ET

Democrats have secured Lev Parnas, a convicted former aide to ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, as their witness for a GOP-led hearing Wednesday to review Hunter Biden’s financial activity, in the absence of Biden — the son of President Biden.

Parnas is just the latest addition to an unusual slate of witnesses after the younger Biden declined to appear before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. Hunter Biden is also due to appear in court in California on Thursday in his case related to failure to pay taxes.

Republicans have assembled two witnesses sure to be antagonistic to Biden: his brief business associate Tony Bobulinski — whom Biden has requested an investigation into — and Jason Galanis, who is incarcerated and whom Biden said he met once.

The hearing, related to the GOP’s impeachment inquiry into the president, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

