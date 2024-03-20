Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds press conference: Watch live

Recorded earlier

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will provide an update Wednesday on decisions reached by the nation’s central bank in meetings over the past two days.

The Fed had in recent months indicated it might roll back interest rates by this point. But no change in rates is expected at present because February’s inflation remained higher than hoped at 3.2 percent. The institution’s goal is 2 percent.

A decision to stay the course will likely disappoint progressives, who would like to see the effect a rate cut might bring for home lending and other economic goals.

Powell is slated to speak at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Watch the live video above.