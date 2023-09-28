Watch live: Maui electric officials testify before House Energy Committee after deadly wildfires

The Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce is slated to hold a hearing Thursday morning about the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, titled “Investigating the Role of Electric Infrastructure in the Catastrophic Maui Fire.”

Witnesses set to testify include: Shelee Kimura, President & CEO of Hawaiian Electric; Leodoloff R. Asuncion, Jr., Chairman of Hawaii Public Utilities Commission; and Mark Glick, Chief Energy Officer, Hawai’i State Energy Office.

Committee members are expected to ask the officials about how the electrical grid may have played a role in the wildfires, as AP reported.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT.

