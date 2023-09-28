Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on democracy and John McCain’s legacy

President Biden is slated to honor the legacy of the late Sen. John McCain in a speech Thursday morning from the critical swing state of Arizona.

This speech will focus “on the importance of America’s institutions in preserving our democracy and the need for constant loyalty to the U.S. Constitution,” a White House official said.

Biden will also announce Thursday that funding from the American Rescue Plan will go to construct the McCain Library in partnership with the McCain Institute and Arizona State University.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. EDT.

