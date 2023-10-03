Watch live: House votes on motion to oust McCarthy

The House will vote Tuesday on a motion that could lead to the ousting of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

The vote is expected to take place during the chamber’s first vote series of the day that starts at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

There will likely be a move to table the resolution to oust McCarthy or refer it to committee before any vote on the underlying resolution.

McCarthy is moving quickly to bring up Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) move to oust him Tuesday.

McCarthy could have brought up Gaetz’s motion any time within two legislative days after Gaetz filed the motion Monday evening.

But the Speaker told House Republicans in a conference meeting Tuesday morning he would bring it up later in the day, according to multiple GOP members leaving the meeting.

Watch the live video above.