Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is delivering her daily press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Jean-Pierre is likely to be asked about the drama in the House, where Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has filed a motion to unseat Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Democrats in the House could have a say in what happens, but Jean-Pierre noted Monday that President Biden is keeping his distance from the internal conflict.

This week the president’s focus has been on several actions highlighting health care policy.

These have included an event with actress and disability advocate Selma Blair to celebrate the anniversaries of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

