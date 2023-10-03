trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Live event: House expected to vote on motion to oust McCarthy

by TheHill.com - 10/03/23 1:24 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 10/03/23 1:24 PM ET

The Hill is hosting a live event today to break down all the happenings in the House today. House will vote Tuesday on a motion that could lead to the ousting of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

The event, moderated by White House columnist Niall Stanage, will stream live from The Hill’s studio in Washington D.C.

The vote is expected to take place during the chamber’s first vote series of the day that starts at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

McCarthy is moving quickly to bring up Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) move to oust him Tuesday.

Watch the live event above.

Tags Kevin McCarthy Matt Gaetz Niall Stanage

thppppppppp

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All