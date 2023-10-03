Live event: House expected to vote on motion to oust McCarthy

The Hill is hosting a live event today to break down all the happenings in the House today. House will vote Tuesday on a motion that could lead to the ousting of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

The event, moderated by White House columnist Niall Stanage, will stream live from The Hill’s studio in Washington D.C.

The vote is expected to take place during the chamber’s first vote series of the day that starts at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

McCarthy is moving quickly to bring up Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) move to oust him Tuesday.

Watch the live event above.