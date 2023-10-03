Watch live: Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace Feinstein in Senate

Laphonza Butler is slated to be sworn in by Vice President Harris Tuesday as the first LGBTQ+ person to represent California in the Senate.

She was appointed to the post by California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the death of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who was the longest-serving female senator.

Butler, 44, becomes the third Black woman to serve in the Senate — and the only sitting Black woman senator.

She grew up in Mississippi and is a graduate of Jackson State University.

For the last two years, Butler served as the president of EMILY’s list, a group that works to elect Democratic pro-choice women.

Butler, who is openly a lesbian, has also played as an influential activist behind the scenes in Democratic circles.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EDT.

