Watch live: Pence takes questions on national security, foreign policy at Georgetown University

by The Hill Staff - 10/03/23 3:50 PM ET
Former Vice President Mike Pence is speaking Tuesday afternoon in the first in a series of talks on international relations with GOP presidential hopefuls, hosted by Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service and the Associated Press.

Pence has staked out a more traditional Republican position on national security issues than some of his rivals. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has proposed a radical shift away from support for Ukraine in favor of improved relations with Moscow.

The former vice president, in contrast, visited with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in June. Pence’s commitment to bolstering Ukraine’s defense puts him in sync with many Republicans in Congress, although Ukraine skeptics have become increasingly vocal.

The talk is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

