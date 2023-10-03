Watch live: McCarthy holds press conference after saying he won’t run for Speaker
Ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday evening is slated to hold a press conference after announcing that he will not run for Speaker a second time.
The House voted 216-210 to remove McCarthy as Speaker, a mutiny led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and joined by seven Republicans and every Democrat.
It’s not immediately clear who could be nominated for Speaker in McCarthy’s stead.
The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
House