Watch live: McCarthy holds press conference after saying he won’t run for Speaker

Ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday evening is slated to hold a press conference after announcing that he will not run for Speaker a second time.

The House voted 216-210 to remove McCarthy as Speaker, a mutiny led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and joined by seven Republicans and every Democrat.

It’s not immediately clear who could be nominated for Speaker in McCarthy’s stead.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

