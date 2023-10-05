Watch live: White House holds press briefing after border wall announcement

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is delivering a daily press briefing Thursday afternoon.

The update follows the announcement from President Biden on Wednesday that 26 federal laws were waived to allow border wall construction in Texas, marking the administration’s first use of an executive power often used by former President Trump to fund projects along the southern border.

Biden is also expected to deliver a speech in the coming days laying out the case for the U.S. to continue robust support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT.

