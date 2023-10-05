Watch live: Harris delivers remarks at Feinstein’s memorial service

Vice President Harris is honoring the life of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein at a memorial service Thursday afternoon.

Harris served as California senator alongside Feinstein prior to becoming vice president, and her groundbreaking career in the political life of the state and the nation has followed a trajectory similar to Feinstein’s remarkable life story.

The memorial is taking place at San Francisco’s City Hall, where Feinstein served as the city’s first female mayor.

Feinstein took the office at a time when the city was the site of some of 20th century America’s most profound changes in civic life, following a tragic event that defined the era — the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and LGBTQ rights pioneer Harvey Milk, one of Feinstein’s colleagues on the city’s board of supervisors.

Harris is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. EDT.

