CNN BOTCHES Townhall takedown of Trump: Kaitlin Collins questioning BACKFIRES? Rising debates

Opinion
Cuba, Nicaragua can no longer whitewash their religious freedom violations
by Teo Babun, Opinion Contributor
Opinion
Two decades after 9/11, Congress must restore FISA to its original purpose
by Thomas Baker, Opinion Contributor
Opinion
The House Freedom Caucus has apparently changed its rules
by Mick Mulvaney, Opinion Contributor
Opinion
Hold the salt: Don’t let Big Dairy dictate the sodium content of our school lunches 
by Colin Schwartz and Meghan Maroney, opinion contributors
Opinion
The Fed’s $100 billion cash losses should be a far bigger story
by Paul Kupiec, opinion contributor
More News

Defense
Ukraine breaks Russia’s main defensive line with armor as forces make critical advances
US military captures ISIS official in Syria in helicopter raid
Hungary’s Orbán threatens to pull support for Ukraine
First US Abrams tanks arrive in Ukraine
GOP’s Gosar suggests Milley should be ‘hung’ for Jan. 6 response
Defense
Energy & Environment
Interactive map depicts extent of worldwide wildlife exposure to ‘forever chemicals’
High school students launch ‘Green New Deal for Schools Campaign’
Court rejects Utah’s request to block EPA smog rule
New Orleans faces drinking water crisis from shrinking Mississippi River
Share of Americans attributing extreme weather to climate change jumped 10 points this summer
Business
What happens next in Hollywood as writers reach a deal to end strike?
How Trump and Biden killed the free-trade consensus
Biden cheers Hollywood writers’ preliminary deal with studios
Amazon makes $4B bet on startup in AI race
Writers Guild announces tentative deal to end strike; California leaders celebrate 
Health Care
Potential link found between Merck antiviral and mutated COVID strains
How to order free COVID test kits
Trump tries to play both sides on abortion
COVID conspiracies return in force, just in time for 2024
Biden encourages others to ‘follow his example’ after receiving new flu, COVID shots
Technology
Bezos’s Blue Origin to replace CEO
US considering space hotline with China to avoid crises
Amazon makes $4B bet on startup in AI race
Biden makes case that climate, labor interests can go hand in hand as auto strike fuels attacks
COVID conspiracies return in force, just in time for 2024
Transportation
Democrats sharpen shutdown attacks on McCarthy, GOP
8 hospitalized after 'sudden severe turbulence'
Buttigieg warns of airline disruptions if government shuts down
High-speed trains begin making trip between Orlando and Miami
Biden on UAW strike: ‘Record profits have not been shared fairly’
International
White House condemns attack on Cuban embassy in D.C.
Haitian-American leaders call on Biden to dump Ariel Henry
US establishes official ties with the Cook Islands, Niue ahead of Pacific Island summit
US sanctions Chinese, Russian companies over Ukraine war technology
US military captures ISIS official in Syria in helicopter raid
Cybersecurity
Rising cyberattacks on schools put students at risk
Casino giant Caesars reports cyberattack
White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation’s public schools
House Republicans open investigation into email breach at federal agencies
SEC adopts rule requiring companies to disclose cyber incidents
National Security
FBI analysis from 2020 warned extremists ‘very willing to take action’ over disputed election: report
Border apprehensions up nearly 27 percent from July to August
Government contractor charged with spying
Biden makes major strategic shift at border
Garland vigorously defends DOJ at House Judiciary hearing
Regulation
Judge to examine alleged attorney conflicts of interest in Mar-a-Lago case
Menendez says he’s victim of active ‘smear campaign’ after bribery indictment
Government contractor charged with spying
Lawyers say 3 Republicans who falsely said Trump won Georgia were ‘contingent’ electors, not fake
Federal court hears first oral arguments in legal battle over Medicare negotiation
